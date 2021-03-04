Niall Horan ‘No Judgement’ wins the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Song of the Year 2020

Niall Horan ‘No Judgement’ has been announced as the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Song of the Year 2020 today as part of a special broadcast on RTÉ 2FM in a special Tracy Clifford Show. The album bested a host of records to be announced the winner. See full list of nominees below.

RTÉ CHOICE MUSIC PRIZE IRISH SONG OF THE YEAR 2020 – RESULTS



Denise Chaila – Chaila (Narolane)

Gemma Dunleavy – Up De Flats (Up De Flats)

Fontaines D.C. – Televised Mind (Rough Trade)

Niall Horan – No Judgement (Capitol Records) – Winner

Jafaris – Haunted (Jafaris)

Gavin James – Boxes (GS Believe)

Dermot Kennedy – Giants (Island Records)

Picture This – Winona Ryder (Universal Music)

Pillow Queens – Holy Show (Pillow Queens Records)

True Tides – Survive (Temple Records)

A special RTÉ Choice Music Prize highlights programme will be broadcast on RTÉ2 television next week.

For more information on the RTE Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2020 visit choicemusicprize.ie.