TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Æ Mak, Elkin, Fears, KK Lewis, NewDad, Bobbi Arlo, Laoise & more

Elkin have undergone a seismic sonic sea-change in the texturally deep shape of ‘Kismet’. An abstract slice alt-pop, Elkin redefine themselves with a compelling new sound.
Taken from the forthcoming Class Exercises EP, ‘Jamie’ finds Æ Mak creating a rumbling, growling sound shaped by a heavy undercurrent, punctuating beats and vocal weaving.
A refreshing slice of vivid pop hooks, melodies and beats, Slaney returns with the colourful sonic flousihes of ‘Chameleon’, resulting an instantly captivating offering from the rising pop artist.
NewDad return with the icy and dynamically charged new single ‘I Don’t Recognise You’, centred around intricate bedrock of woven guitar lines, rise and fall drum beats and a enthralling vocal, the band once again highlight why they are such a compelling new prospect on the scene.
Taken from Laoise’s brand new E.P. Healthy, ‘To Do:’ is a tender and lyrically introspective alt-pop ballad at the heart of the E.P. that showcases Laoise’s raw songwriting edge.
Awash with great waves of texture, Fears slow-burn and tense new single ‘Vines’ has a patient brooding mood that builds with each passing emergent beat and distant vocal.
KK Lewis delivers an intricate sound on ‘Good Enough’. Impactful and confident, the track has strong backbone built around Lewis powerful vocal push and pull.
A joyfully vivid sound comes bursting out of the speakers with Bobbi Arlo’s ‘Feel It’. Alive with hooks, lush beats and pin-point production, the song is brought to the fore by Arlo’s soulful vocal performance.
Carrie Baxter feat. Nealo – Without You
A stylistically smooth offering from Carrie Baxter, ‘Without You’ wraps a rich neo-soul sound around Baxter’s glistening vocal and juxtasposed by Nealo’s pin-point wordplay.
Taken from Wyvern Lingo’s brilliant sophomore album Awake You Lie (out today – read TLMT’s full review here), ‘Sydney’ highlights the contrasting dynamic and sonic colours that move and flourish throughout the trio’s latest record.
An attention grabbing offering from Marlae, the buzzing electronic backdrop and hushed vocal found on ‘Heartache’ create a striking contrast for the song to build upon.
Midnight Wayne – It’s Alright, Hold On Tight
A vibrant retro synth-pop sound emanates from Midnight Wayne’s lush new single ‘It’s Alright, Hold On Tight’. Set against a backdrop of highly-stylised production, this track is one that begs repeating.
Jackie Beverly intimate re-imagining of James Vincent McMorrow’s ‘Headlights’ finds its power in the gentle presence of Beverly’s heartfelt vocal as it takes centre-stage and conveys the emotive core of the lyrics.
A truly powerful performance lies at the core of Rebekah Fitch’s ‘Loose Ends’, built from a dyanmically leading vocal and a swing for fences production, the track is a stand-out.
Mide Houlihan delivers a striking turn on the single ‘Without Me’, lyrically intricate and subtle, the track has a precise sense of self conveyed in Houlihan’s centred vocal.
A soaring yet emotionally wraught offering from Orian, the dramatic lifts and falls of ‘What Pulls You’ makes for a striking release from the artist.
Kevin Herm Connolly feat. Bennie Reilly – Underneath
A gently set offering from Kevin Herm Connolly, the raw emotive sound of ‘Underneath’ finds the songwriting and guest vocalist Bennie Reilly delivering a deeply emotive performance atop a layer indie-folk sound.
Afterbliss deliver an ambitous sound on the turbulent new single ‘Kiss & Tell’, set around a full-bodied production, the track packs a punch via the band’s tightly woven interplay.
Emiji feat. Sandra Maria – Unspoken
An enchanting offering soaked in far-off reverberating atmosphere, Emiji’s beautiful piano work wraps perfectly around Sandra Maria’s captivating vocal on ‘Unspoken’.
