TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Kynsy, Elaine Mai feat. Maykay, Toshín, Halli, Laoise & more

Drenched in noir-pop brooding, the rising tension of Kynsy’s ‘Elephant In The Room’ encapsualtes the raw brilliance of the artist’s debut E.P. Things That Don’t Exist.
Laoise makes her return with the lush vivid-pop of ‘Gravy’. Set against a backdrop of hazy textures, and call-response vocals, the single is pin-point-pop at its best.
Elaine Mai feat. MayKay – No Forever
Our first glimpse into Elaine Mai’s forthcomign debut album, ‘No Forever’ featuring MayKay finds Mai creating a deeply emotive sound built from dephful electronic soundscape production that centre around a capativating performance from MayKay.
A deeply enchanting music moves through Halli’s minimalist-pop offering ‘Body Never Lies’. Alive with layers of harmony that weave themselves around the artists captivating voice, this track is a sign of great things to come.
A slow-burn sound comes from the softly set Toshín’s new single ‘She’. Portraying a slick soul-pop sound of the track is captured most perfectly in the vocal weaving and layering that forms the song’s core.
Basciville deliver a mood-driven music on their new single ‘Bloom’. Woven from dynamically building performances, the song is a compelling return from the duo.
‘The Lover’ finds Somebody’s Child adding a grittier edge to his neon inflected indie-pop sound. A sharp, turbulent track, ‘The Lover’ has a defined, contrasted texture to it.
An ominous gothic dark-wave sound comes from Conor Thornton’s ‘Blue Room’ as the artist delivers a growled performance that broods throughout.
The inviting folk sound of Ye Vagabonds’ ‘I’m A Rover’ makes for a truly welcoming listen as the pair meld vocally with the handcrafted music.
Wyvern Lingo – Only Love Only Light
Wyvern Lingo being 2021 with the big-music of ‘Only Love Only Light’. Bustling with intricate rhythm, textural guitars, deeply layered harmonies, and a soaring central vocal, the track is the trio’s most ambitous and best work to date.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Kynsy, Elaine Mai feat. Maykay, Toshín, Halli, Laoise & more”