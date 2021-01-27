“I think I’d like to relate, that is okay not to be okay, or vulnerable. I’d like it to make a connection with people” – Kynsy

“It’s a combination of themes, like anxiety and tech, and how social media affects poeple. I think its for anyone struggling with their mental health,” songwriter and producer Kynsy says, reflecting on the themes that influenced her debut E.P. Things That Don’t Exist and what she wanted to convey sonically with the record, “I wanted to choose songs that had a different energy to them”.

“I was 18 or 19 when I first started working on ‘Elephant In The Room’,” Kynsy continues speaking about the writing of the E.P’s latest single (music video below). “I was had been in a kind of a dodgy relationship at the time. It’s about escapism, running away from people”

Released today, the rising indie artist’s five-track extended play features a hazy, raw honesty in its songwriting that has quickly established her as one of the countries most promising prospects. Speaking about her approach, Kynsy states “I’m really into the craft of songwriting, that really interests me. I write everyday, even if only ten percent of that has something special about or I can use, or it has the right tone”.

“Lockdown didn’t affect things to much really we had most of the songs recorded by then.” Kynsy recalls about the recording of Things That Don’t Exist over the lockdown period, continuing she remarks, “For ‘Dog Videos’ I was able to work on stems online from thr band. I was proud of myself, because I produced it on my own and find my own style”

With Things That Don’t Exist being released into the world today, TLMT asked Kynsy what she would like people to take from listening to her debut offering, “I think I’d like to relate that is okay not to be okay, or vulnerable. I’d like it to make a connection with people”

Things That Don’t Exist by Kynsy is out now. Photo credit: Paula Trojner.