Premiere | Lauren Bird returns with texturally inviting folk sound of ‘Keep Trying’

Set against a texturally inviting folk sound, Lauren Bird’s ‘Keep Trying’ has a feel to it that’s built out of the intricate production and lyrcially raw introspection of Bird’s songwriting.

Speaking about her latest single, Bird says “Keep Trying is a song I wrote about my frustrations with societal norms and beauty standards. I thought a lot about how I felt as a teenager growing up and how uncomfortable I felt in my own skin. Sending love to those who still struggle with looking in the mirror.”

‘Keep Trying’ by Lauren Bird is due out on Friday, January 22nd.