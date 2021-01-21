News

Premiere | Lauren Bird returns with texturally inviting folk sound of ‘Keep Trying’

Check out the Last Mixed Tape's exclusive premiere of 'Keep Trying' by Lauren Bird.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

Set against a texturally inviting folk sound, Lauren Bird’s ‘Keep Trying’ has a feel to it that’s built out of the intricate production and lyrcially raw introspection of Bird’s songwriting.

Speaking about her latest single, Bird says “Keep Trying is a song I wrote about my frustrations with societal norms and beauty standards. I thought a lot about how I felt as a teenager growing up and how uncomfortable I felt in my own skin. Sending love to those who still struggle with looking in the mirror.”

‘Keep Trying’ by Lauren Bird is due out on Friday, January 22nd.

0 comments on “Premiere | Lauren Bird returns with texturally inviting folk sound of ‘Keep Trying’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: