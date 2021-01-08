TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Danny G & The Major 7ths, Post-Party, Hallie & more

Danny G & the Major 7ths – When It All Runs Out
Taken from Danny G & The Major 7ths new album The Lookout, ‘When It All Runs Out’ is a smooth blend of rhythms, glistening vibes and soulful vocal harmonies that form the core of its parent album.
A short, sharp, shock of indie-pop comes bursting out of the speakers with Post-Party’s latest single ‘Being Honest’, characterised by a pulsating drum beat, big choruses and interweaving guitar work.
Gareth Quinn Redmond & Yurn – Life’s Slow Build
A gently set and deeply atmospheric sound resonates throughout ‘Life’s Slow Build’. The title-track from Gareth Quinn Redmond & Yurn’s new E.P, the intricate music wraps itself around a cinematic mood and electronic edge adding a sense of drama to the track and E.P. as a whole.
Set against a deep, darkly lit production, Hallie’s ‘Waves’ has a brooding backbone that rests behind the artist vocal layering and weaving. Resulting in a track with a compelling depth of field.
An edged straight-to-the-point sound comes from Speakers’ ‘Crawl’, build form a turbulent dynamic undercurrent the track moves from restrained to intense in the blink of an eye while maintaining the strong hook-landen songwriting.
Lost In Your Mind – Hyper Empathy
A vivid melding of alt-rock and dream-pop, Lost In Your Mind’s debut offering ‘Hyper Empathy’ has a powerful, ambitious sound to it that comes across in the single’s pin-point production and songwriting.
A gently set slice of alt-pop, Lisa Keane’s ‘Run’ has serene feel to it that’s full to the fore by a widescreen production and Keane’s own hushed vocal that rests at the centre of the track itself.
