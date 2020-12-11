News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Aislinn Logan, Conchúr White, Kojaque, Son & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past week in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Conchúr White – Lungs

‘Lungs’ takes the form a short tableau of deep indie-folk from Conchúr White, as the songwriter weaves a compelling music and mood throughout the track.

SON – Almost

Son sets a darkly lit atmosphere within the mood-driven single ‘Almost’. Resting upon an undercurrent of haunting dynamic movements, Son’s voice takes centre stage.

Aislinn Logan – Never Stay Low

A vivid sound comes from the core of Aislinn Logan’s latest offering ‘Never Stay Low’, brought to life with a intricate, impactful pop production and Logan’s hook-laden songwriting.

Kojaque – Coming Up

Kojaque’s ‘Coming Up’ finds the artist delivering a snarled, grit-laden track that tackles toxic masculinity through the prism of his own experience with bullying.

Jackie Beverly – Sea Glass (acoustic)

Jackie Beverly has unveield an intimate acoustic rendition of her latest single ‘Sea Glass’. Capturing the still repose and emotional weight of the song, this acoustic version brings the meaning into sharp focus.

Somebody’s Child – Lost

Taken from the forthcoming E.P. Hope, Amongst Other Things, ‘Lost’ unveils the ambitous sound of Somebody’s Child via music where every note and melody has a sense of imapct.

Ana Gog – Breaking The Atom

Ana Gog returns with the subtle sounds of ‘Breaking The Atom’, cast across a gently moving backdrop, the dynamic peaks and troughs of the track make for a compelling listen.

St. Bishop – Dreaming (stripped)

St. Bishop has reimagined his latest single ‘Dreaming’, with a new version that creates a more ambient setting for the emotional turbulence to take place.

Kyoto Love Hotel – Sunlight

A great, big, giant electronic sound comes from Kyoto Love Hotel’s ‘Sunlight’. Almost cinematic in its feel, the track is a highlight from the group’s Grow E.P.

Zali – Best Day

For the time of year that’s in it, Zali has delviered a smooth Xmas track that centres around the artist soulful vocal and lush harmonies.

