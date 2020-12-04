TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Saint Sister, Shiv, Bullet Girl, Mark Logan, Micheál Quinn & more

Saint Sister feat. Lisa Hannigan – The Place That I Work
A compelling melding of genres, styles and voices, Saint Sister and Lisa Hannigan’s ‘The Place That I Work’ is the type of song to surrender yourself to and give your full attention.
Mark Logan makes a mesmeric debut with the ancestral analysis of ‘From Me To You’, a song that rests upon a deep bed of interlocking elements.
‘Millennials’ takes shape via a texturally turbulent backdrop, intricate production, and Lauren Bird’s pointed songwriting, all which is brought to life by Bird’s softly delivered vocal that hangs on each word.
Micheál Quinn’s ‘More’, taken from the forthcoming LP Colours, is a sprawling journey through a myriad of tidal textures that finds the music moving from moments of calm to turbulence .
Loah & Bantum – Can’t Get You Out of My Head
Taken from Loah & Bantum’s new E.P. Sweet Sorrow, this cover of the Kylie classic morphs the pop flourishes of the original into a atmospheric and mood-driven sound that carries a heavy undercurrent.
A jagged, cutting sound comes from the speakers with Bullet Girl jolting new single ‘Panic 2020’ as the band set an angular tone to their post-punk inflected music.
Josh Gray takes on the Wilson Phillips banger ‘Hold On’ and reimagines the track within a alt-pop, electro spectrum that sits behind Gray’s emotive vocal weaving.
Shiv’s stellar Me 2 Me E.P. drops today, a highlight of the record comes in the form of the minimalist tone of ‘U Don’t Burn’ as Shiv’s voice takes centre stage.
