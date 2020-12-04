Premiere | Enda Cahill debuts with the razor-sharp ‘County Dreamer’

Enda Cahill makes his debut with the razor-sharp blend of hip-hop and spoken word that rests within his new single ‘County Dreamer’. A veritable melting-pot of slick stylistic flourishes and deeply woven wordplay, the track is an impressively individualistic first impression.

Absorbing a host of musical genres along the way Enda Cahill’s ‘County Dreamer’ has a sound that follows in step with Cahill’s intricate songwriting and snarled delivery.

County Dreamer by Enda Cahill is out now.