Listen News

Premiere | Enda Cahill debuts with the razor-sharp ‘County Dreamer’

Check out The Last Mixed Tape's exclusive premiere of 'County Dreamer' by Enda Cahill

by Stephen White
Comments 0

Enda Cahill makes his debut with the razor-sharp blend of hip-hop and spoken word that rests within his new single ‘County Dreamer’. A veritable melting-pot of slick stylistic flourishes and deeply woven wordplay, the track is an impressively individualistic first impression.

Absorbing a host of musical genres along the way Enda Cahill’s ‘County Dreamer’ has a sound that follows in step with Cahill’s intricate songwriting and snarled delivery.

County Dreamer by Enda Cahill is out now.

0 comments on “Premiere | Enda Cahill debuts with the razor-sharp ‘County Dreamer’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: