TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Laoise, NewDad, Ra Gerra, Shiv, Tandem Felix, Celaviedmai & more

The hazey atmosperic alt-pop of Laoise’s ‘Movie’ finds an artist on the ascendancy via a mood-driven production wrapped around vivid songwriting.
Nnic offers a minimal-pop re-imagining of the Everything But The Girl classic ‘Looking For Love’, brought to life by vivid beats, lush textures and soulful vocals.
There is nothing by-the-numbers about Celaviedmai or her latest offering ‘Known Better’. The type of track that dmeands to be heard, ‘Known Better’ has a definite bite to it.
NewDad – I Don’t Recognize You
Set against a wash of alt-rock saturated guitars, the dreamlike ‘I Don’t Recognize You’ moves through the malaise with harmincally rich dynamic builds and falls.
One of the most sonically inventive tracks of 2020, the soundscape collage of Ra Gerra (a new project from Murli & Kobina) takes shape within glistening sounds and quick snap interplay of the vocals.
A softly set bedroom-pop offering from Grwl, the smokey sound of ‘Overstayed’ weaves an enchanting spell and introduces Grwl as an artists with a deft sense of self.
Super smooth from the first bars, Shiv’s ‘Letting You Know’ rests in subtle music that rightfully plays to the instantly captivating power of Shiv’s voice.
Tandem Felix – The Assassination
Tandem Felix returns with the sprawling genre melding of ‘The Assassination’. Traversing melting pot of stylistic flourishes, true to form Tandem Felix weaves a lyrically intricate tale around an effortlessly vivid music.
Gently delivered and ambitous, the debut single from soul-pop artist Orla has depth, emotion and power to it. A strong stylistically charged beginning.
A warm folk sounds flickers from Moylan’s latest single ‘Winter’, wrapped up in a handmade production, building strings and Moylan’s gently set vocal.
With a touch of Josh Ritter circa The Animal Years, Eoin Glackin’s warm Americanan storytelling makes for an inviting listen on ‘El Dorado’.
Atmospherically soaked and awash with waves of textural alt-pop prodcution, Jake Vale’s ‘Bad Habits’ has a strong individualistic backbone.
