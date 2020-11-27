Q&A | Tandem Felix

What’s the last song you listened to?



The last song I listened to was “Fitzer” off the new Myles Manley album Cometh the Softies. I’ve been a huge fan of Myles for years and I think this is the best record he’s ever made, this song in particular. Wonderous guitar tones throughout!

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

I have been listening to quite a lot of ABBA during lockdown. Arrival and Voulez-Vous can’t be beat!

What’s influencing your music right now?

I have to say, I haven’t been writing a lot of music during the pandemic. I don’t know if it’s a lack of external stimuli or if it’s just the sedentary lifestyle that I have developed, but it’s not conducive to writing. But that’s ok! I have been working on old stuff a bit, leftovers from the last record that need finishing. They may never see the light of day by the time I get out of this lazy funk, but it’s good to be working on something I guess!

Tell us about your new single ‘The Assassination’. What inspired it?

When we played a show in London a few years ago, we walked by a crime scene. There were men in Hazmat suits and the whole area was all cordoned off with yellow tape, like in films. I made up a little story in my head that it was an assassination attempt, JFK style. But instead of the President of the United States, it was the President of music.

What would you like people to take from listening to ‘The Assassination’?

I would like people to interrogate their own opinion of what happened that day in Dallas, Texas in 1963. Was it a lone gunman? Were the CIA involved? Who was the Umbrella Man? What about the Mob, were they involved? If only for fun.

‘The Assassination‘ by Tandem Felix is out now.