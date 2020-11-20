News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By New Atlas, Milk, Smoothboi Ezra & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past week in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

Milk – I Hate The Way You’re Looking At Me (Lately)

Milk makes their return with melodically and texturally rich ‘I Hate The Way You’re Looking At Me (Lately)’, a track that finds the band surrounding their music in a lush production.

Smoothboi Ezra – My Own Person

Smoothboi Ezra delivers an intimate, serene sound on the slow-burn indie track ‘My Own Person’. With its spacious sound, the track focuses in on the raw honesty of the songwriting.

New Atlas – Roses

Highly stylized and sonically deep, the intricate sound of ‘Roses’ portrays the vivid sound of New Atlas’ music as the song is brought to the fore by a powerhouse vocal.

Omonoko – Weight In Gold

Inventive and instantly grabbing, ‘Weight In Gold’ makes for a compelling listen from Omonoko as they weave around stark-edged sounds around unique music.

Dani Larkin – Samson & Goliath

Taken from Dani Larkin’s forthcoming Notes for A Maiden Warrior album, ‘Samson & Goliath’ is a totally enchanting offering filled with vivid songwriting, jangled indie-folk and an outstanding central vocal performance.

Scattered Ashes – Love Is Not An Option

A turbulent post-punk brutalism runs through Scattered Ashes debut offering ‘Love Is Not An Option’, fueled by an unrelenting wave of growled noise the track is an instantly impactful one.

Ryan Vail feat. Ruth McGinley – Chrysalism

A tranquil atmosphere reverberates around Ryan Vail latest offering ‘Chrysalism’ introduced by the soft-spoken performance by Ruth McGinley.

Irish Women In Harmony – Together At Christmas

Irish Women In Harmony return with the shimmering Xmas charity single ‘Together At Christmas’ in aid of ISPCC Childline featuring a host of Ireland’s most exciting artists. TO DONATE €4 NOW TEXT CHILDHOOD TO 50300.

BK Pepper – Alerts

A highlight from BK Pepper’s Territories, ‘Alerts’ fades into focus and introduces the subtle cinematic sound its parent record in a patient and precise way.

Just Wondering – Drive

A slick sound comes from the speakers on Just Wondering’s ‘Drive’, sounding fully in control of their sound the trio construct music where every element has a defined place and space.

JyellowL -Tunnel Vision

The pointed determination of ‘Tunnel Vision’ where JyellowL truly knocks it out of the park on his new album 2020 D|Vision with a beat that highlights the highly-stylised sound that emanates throughout, and a snarled performance from JyellowL that’s a rip-roaring showcase of an artist at the height of his powers. 

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

Spotify

0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By New Atlas, Milk, Smoothboi Ezra & more

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: