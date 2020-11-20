TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By New Atlas, Milk, Smoothboi Ezra & more

Milk – I Hate The Way You’re Looking At Me (Lately)
Milk makes their return with melodically and texturally rich ‘I Hate The Way You’re Looking At Me (Lately)’, a track that finds the band surrounding their music in a lush production.
Smoothboi Ezra – My Own Person
Smoothboi Ezra delivers an intimate, serene sound on the slow-burn indie track ‘My Own Person’. With its spacious sound, the track focuses in on the raw honesty of the songwriting.
Highly stylized and sonically deep, the intricate sound of ‘Roses’ portrays the vivid sound of New Atlas’ music as the song is brought to the fore by a powerhouse vocal.
Inventive and instantly grabbing, ‘Weight In Gold’ makes for a compelling listen from Omonoko as they weave around stark-edged sounds around unique music.
Dani Larkin – Samson & Goliath
Taken from Dani Larkin’s forthcoming Notes for A Maiden Warrior album, ‘Samson & Goliath’ is a totally enchanting offering filled with vivid songwriting, jangled indie-folk and an outstanding central vocal performance.
Scattered Ashes – Love Is Not An Option
A turbulent post-punk brutalism runs through Scattered Ashes debut offering ‘Love Is Not An Option’, fueled by an unrelenting wave of growled noise the track is an instantly impactful one.
Ryan Vail feat. Ruth McGinley – Chrysalism
A tranquil atmosphere reverberates around Ryan Vail latest offering ‘Chrysalism’ introduced by the soft-spoken performance by Ruth McGinley.
Irish Women In Harmony – Together At Christmas
Irish Women In Harmony return with the shimmering Xmas charity single ‘Together At Christmas’ in aid of ISPCC Childline featuring a host of Ireland’s most exciting artists. TO DONATE €4 NOW TEXT CHILDHOOD TO 50300.
A highlight from BK Pepper’s Territories, ‘Alerts’ fades into focus and introduces the subtle cinematic sound its parent record in a patient and precise way.
A slick sound comes from the speakers on Just Wondering’s ‘Drive’, sounding fully in control of their sound the trio construct music where every element has a defined place and space.
The pointed determination of ‘Tunnel Vision’ where JyellowL truly knocks it out of the park on his new album 2020 D|Vision with a beat that highlights the highly-stylised sound that emanates throughout, and a snarled performance from JyellowL that’s a rip-roaring showcase of an artist at the height of his powers.
