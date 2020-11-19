Q&A | Ailbhe Reddy

“It means being part of a community of amazing likeminded musicians. It’s a great support network as well as a creatively fulfilling project, which is pretty sweet!” – Ailbhe Reddy on Irish Women In Harmony

What’s the last song you listened to?

Andy Shauf – Try Again

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

I loved the new Fiona Apple album when it came out. But for a more calming vibe I’ve listened to a lot of Andy Shauf, his latest album is really smooth and relaxing to listen to.

What’s influencing your music right now?

I’m really trying not to let the lockdown influence my music at all, so trying to find influence everywhere else, whether that’s in books, films, TV or just going for a long walk!

What did you think of the reaction to the first IWIH single?

I was amazed, it was really cool to work with so many musicians who I knew of but had never really spoken to. It became a real community vibe which was awesome as well. Within 48 hours of it coming out so many people had texted me about it, which was cool. I think it was a lovely thing to be part of and concentrate on while we were all unable to gig too.

Tell us about the recording of the Xmas single. How did you get involved?

I was involved with the ‘Dreams’ single from the start and played guitar on it too. This time RuthAnne got in touch with the song and I was immediately keen to get involved for something in the lead up to Xmas. I wouldn’t be someone who is big on Xmas or celebrates it in a big way but this year I felt like we all really need something to look forward to!

What does The Irish Women in Harmony project mean to you?

It means being part of a community of amazing likeminded musicians. It’s a great support network as well as a creatively fulfilling project, which is pretty sweet!

‘Together At Christmas’ by Irish Women In Harmony is out today Thursday 19th November at 7pm. (pre-save). To donate €4 to Childline text CHILDHOOD to 50300.