Dublin Fringe Festival announce Dream On Bursary For Live Performance

The Bursay will be awarded to five artists to develop ambitious new ideas for live performance.

by Stephen White
Dublin Fringe Festival have just launched the Dream On Bursary to develop ambitious new ideas for live performance. Check out below for the full run down.

The Dream On Bursary is €2000, and is for the development of an idea for live performance, including areas such as:  

  • Writing, composing, creating, devising, etc.
  • Research: content, collaborators, context, style references
  • Planning & Scheduling
  • ​​​​Consideration of working practices and accessibility
  • ​​​​​​​The bursary covers a fee for the artist’s time and the purchase of any essential research materials

Criteria for selection:  

  • A contemporary, consequent, and singular idea  for a future live performance 
  • Demonstration  of  how  the  project will be radical in form, thematic approach or audience engagement 
  • A clear vision for the development work you will undertake with this bursary 
  • Experience, skill and potential as an interdisciplinary, contemporary  performance maker  
  • We particularly welcome applications from  artists that defy the mainstream and  those who are typically under-represented in the arts community 

Who  should  apply?  

  • Individual artists whose work fuses more than one discipline  (across comedy, live art, music, cabaret, digital art, circus, theatre and dance) 
  • Artists with an experimental practice  and  a  fresh approach to performance medium and style  
  • Irish  artists  or  artists  based in Ireland
  • Practicing artists, not currently in full-time education 

To apply you will need:   

  • A  development  proposal  to develop your idea  for a brand-new piece of contemporary work (350 words  max)
  • A demonstration of  how this idea is radical in form, thematic approach or audience engagement  (350 words max)
  • ​​​​​​​Timeline and scope of work that you’ll undertake  with the bursary  (300 words  max)   
  • Artist  Information  including  biog  and  summary of  past work  (300  words max)  

To apply please fill out this  form by  5pm on Thursday 19 November.  Offers will be communicated by 4 December 2020. For more information visit fringefest.com.

