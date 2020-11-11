Dublin Fringe Festival announce Dream On Bursary For Live Performance

Dublin Fringe Festival have just launched the Dream On Bursary to develop ambitious new ideas for live performance. Check out below for the full run down.

The Dream On Bursary is €2000, and is for the development of an idea for live performance, including areas such as:

Writing, composing, creating, devising, etc.

Research: content, collaborators, context, style references

Planning & Scheduling

​​​​Consideration of working practices and accessibility

​​​​​​​The bursary covers a fee for the artist’s time and the purchase of any essential research materials

Criteria for selection:

A contemporary, consequent, and singular idea for a future live performance

Demonstration of how the project will be radical in form, thematic approach or audience engagement

A clear vision for the development work you will undertake with this bursary

Experience, skill and potential as an interdisciplinary, contemporary performance maker

We particularly welcome applications from artists that defy the mainstream and those who are typically under-represented in the arts community

Who should apply?

Individual artists whose work fuses more than one discipline (across comedy, live art, music, cabaret, digital art, circus, theatre and dance)

Artists with an experimental practice and a fresh approach to performance medium and style

Irish artists or artists based in Ireland

Practicing artists, not currently in full-time education

To apply you will need:

A development proposal to develop your idea for a brand-new piece of contemporary work (350 words max)

A demonstration of how this idea is radical in form, thematic approach or audience engagement (350 words max)

​​​​​​​Timeline and scope of work that you’ll undertake with the bursary (300 words max)

Artist Information including biog and summary of past work (300 words max)

To apply please fill out this form by 5pm on Thursday 19 November. Offers will be communicated by 4 December 2020. For more information visit fringefest.com.