TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music From New Music By Wyvern Lingo, Chanele McGuinness, James Vincent McMorrow Jafaris, & more

Bitch Falcon – Martyr

The centrepiece from Bitch Falcon’s debut offering Staring At Clocks (read TLMT’s full review – here), ‘Martyr’ portrays Bitch Falcon’s ability to push and pull the outer limits of their dynamic core to create striking statements with sudden sonic twists and turns.

Chanele McGuinness – Dreams

Chanele McGuinness makes her return with the softly set single ‘Dreams’. Cast across a glistening indie-folk backdrop, McGuinness’ voice weaves an enchanting spell throughout.

Wyvern Lingo – Rapture

Released with the news of a sophomore album Awake You Lie due for release in February 2021, Wyvern Lingo’s ‘Rapture’ has a twilight texture built from softly portrayed vocals, powerful dynamics and intricate songwriting.

Hex Hue x Arvo Party – Anyway

Build out of a backdrop of multi-layered electronic textures, a beat that ebbs and flows with 80s electro-pop inflections, and a powerful vocal performance that moves with each stylistically strong flourish, the single is a tour de force of emotive, hazy, and dreamy synth-pop brilliance.

Columbia Mills – Mirrors On The Front Seat (Get Well Soon Remix)

Get Well Soon reimagine Columbia Mills ‘Mirrors On The Front Seat’ with a cinematic feel. A sprawling, wide-open sound reverberates through Get Well Soon’s remix that adds to the songwriting’s core sense of drama.

Crome Yellow – Pocket Protector

‘Pocket Protector’ is a jangled, indie-pop gem from Crome Yellow’s sophomore album No Friends Or Mirrors that’s awash with quick change dynamics, weaving guitars, and big choruses.

James Vincent McMorrow – Gone

‘Gone’ finds James Vincent McMorrow building outwards around a vivid, intricate beat that undulates dynamically around McMorrow’s texturally contrasting verse/chorus vocals.

Four Nights – Nothing To Say

A sonically warping debut offering from Four Nights, ‘Nothing To Say’ is a stylistically bold track that rests upon strong layers of effected vocal harmonies.

Feef – Who Are You?

A dreamlike offering from Feef, ‘Who Are You?’ creates serene lo-fi folk mood with an intimate, handmake feel.

Luunah – Houston

Taken from Luunah’s self-titled album, ‘Houston’ has a shimmering production that moves around Luunah’s music to create a wonderfully vibrant sound.

Jafaris – Beggar

A quick-snap, short, sharp, shock from Jafaris’ new E.P. I Love You But I’m In A… Mood, ‘Beggar’ showcases the undeniable flow of Jafaris.

Elaine Malone – You (1000 Beasts Remix)

A wonderfully mood-driven sound emanates from 1000 Beasts remix of Elain Malone’s ‘You’, from the warped synth line, crashing beat and Malone’s soaring vocal, the track is soaked in atmosphere.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify.