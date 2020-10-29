TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Jackie Beverly, The Zen Arcade, BARQ, Kyoto Love Hotel, April & more

Jackie Beverly – Sea Glass

Jackie Beverly makes a beautifully set return with the deft atmosheric-folk of ‘Sea Glass’, a track that wraps Beverly’s evocative songwriting in a texturally deep production.

April – Luna

The title-track of April’s brand new sophomore E.P, ‘Luna‘ is a beguiling listen that finds the artist delivering her most sonically widescreen offering to date via a music that has an icy, distant feel.

The Zen Arcade – Don’t Say A Word

A soncially warping, full-blown indie music comes bursting out of the speakers with the Zen Arcade’s debut single ‘Don’t Say A Word’, making for attention grabbing first impression.

BARQ – The Table

Sadly, the final single from perennial TLMT favorites BARQ, ‘The Table’ finds the group ending on high note via a song that exemplifies their truly unique sound and stylised music.

Kyoto Love Hotel – You Unfold

Filled with an ambitous, far-reaching sound, Kyoto Love Hotel’s latest offering ‘You Unfold’ swings for the fences with a large-scale song resting upon a full-bodied, teturally deep backdrop.

Bitch Falon – How Did I Know?

Our final glimpse into Bitch Falcon’s debut album Stating At Clocks before its release on November 6th (stay tuned to TLMT for our review soon), ‘How Did I Know?’ is a short sharp shock pushed forward by unrelenting rhythm and viscreal vocals.

Havvk feat. Maria Kelly – Keeps Me Out

A reworking from Havvk’s new Plans With Friends E.P, Maria Kelly’s rendition of the band’s ‘Keep Me Out’ rests upon a tense undercurrent contrasted by Kelly’s gentle delivery.

Conor Thornton – Meta No. 4

Set to a slow-burn, Conor Thornton’s ‘Meta No. 4’ weaves a ominous music dominateed by Thornton’s menacing vocal that casts a long shadow over the track.

Sophie Doyle Ryder – Little Black Book

A highly-stylised offering from Sophie Doyle Ryder, ‘Little Black Book’ is a fully-formed alt-pop single set against an intricate beat, vibrant production, and scene-stealing vocal from Ryder.

Nealo feat. Molly Sterling – All The Leaves Are Falling

The title-track from Nealo debut album, ‘All The Leaves Are Falling’ (read TLMT’s full review – here), featuring a scene-stealing vocal from Molly Sterling, explores the record’s central theme of change via a the track finds Nealo at his most deft lyrically.

Saige – Mama

Saige continues her run of stand-out singles with the serene-pop of ‘Mama’. Featuring Saige’s powerful vocal performance at its centre, the track is a vivid offering that leaves a lasting impression.

Edwina Van Kuyk – Hurt For Me

The debut offering from alt-pop artist Edwina Van Kuyk, ‘Hurt For Me’ is sublte track that rests upon Van Kuyk’s emotively driven performance as it builds alongside the growing harmonic backdrop.

Moncrieff – America

A song that demands your attention, the vivid sound of ‘America’ finds Moncrieff delivering a stylisically strong single brimming to the top with ideas and a hefty beat.

Maria Doyle Kennedy – Need A Little Luck In This Life

A delicate, texturally open track from Maria Doyle Kennedy, ‘Need A Little Luck In This Life’ is awash with undulating atmospherics that moves around Doyle Kennedy’s beguiling vocal.

Niamh Regan – Freeze Frame

A wonderfully inviting single, taken from Niamh Regan’s Hemet, ‘Freeze Frame’ is a song that finds its power within Regan’s instantly compelling vocal performance as it weaves itself around the music with conviction.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify.