TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music From Soda Blonde, Paddy Hanna, Dark Tropics, Pillow Queens, Bitch Falcon, SON, Jafaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Cronin, N.O.A.H, Callistan, A.S. Fanning, Denise Chaila, Sorcha Richardson, God Knows, & Murli

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by Soda Blonde, Paddy Hanna, Dark Tropics, Pillow Queens, Bitch Falcon, SON, Jafaris, N.O.A.H, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Cronin, A.S. Fanning, Callistan, Denise Chaila, Sorcha Richardson, God Knows, & Murli.

Soda Blonde – Love Me World

Soda Blonde make their return with the sonically lush slow-burn of ‘Love Me World’. Set against a glistening backdrop and beguiling vocal, the song covers a vivid spectrum of sound.

Paddy Hanna – Sinatra

Paddy Hanna unveils another glimpse into his forthcoming album The Hill, with a deep, dark, dive into a noire-pop murder ballad entitled ‘Sinatra’.

Dark Tropics – Morrocan Sun

‘Morrocan Sun’ makes for a shimmering, vibrant return from Dark Tropics as the undercurrent of hazy dream-pop comes to the fore as it wraps around the captivating vocal.

Denise Chaila, Sorcha Richardson, God Knows, & Murli – Out The Gaff

A vivid sound spanning a myriad of sounds and styles, ‘Out The Gaff’ finds rising artists Denise Chaila, Sorcha Richardson, God Knows & Murli melding their own voices into one.

Pillow Queens – Holy Show

One of many highlights from Pillow Queens’ debut album In Waiting (read TLMT’s full review – here), ‘Holy Show’ sets the scene for one of the best album of 2020.

Jafaris – Haunted

‘Haunted’ finds Jafaris delivering an effortless flow above a rich beat that changes and evolves behind the nuances in his performance.

N.O.A.H – Shine

A big vibrant indie sound emanates from N.O.A.H’s ‘Shine’. Set against a turbulent beat, expansive production and big hooks this is an ambitious offering.

Bitch Falcon – Martyr

Taken from Bitch Falcon’s upcoming album Staring At Clocks, ‘Martyr’ runs with a pulsing pace pushed forward by intricate guitar lines and a dynamically twisting vocal.

Gadget and the Cloud – Ten Past Three

Slowly evolving throughout its four-minute runtime, ‘Ten Past Three’ serves as an ambient repose of sparse, tense textures within Gadget and the Cloud’s new E.P. Things I’ll Never Say.

Maria Doyle Kennedy – And The Wind Just Cries

The latest in a series of monthly single releases from Maria Doyle Kennedy, ‘And The Wind Just Cries’ is a tranquil yet vivid offering put through a rich prism of glistened sounds that rest neatly behind a beguiling vocal.

SON – Gimme Shelter

A brooding rendition of the Rolling Stones classic ‘Gimme Shelter’, SON takes the pulsing menace of the original and twists it into something deeper and darker via a slow-burn vocal performance.

Cronin – There Is A Darkness

A widescreen indie crooner sound opens up on Cronin’s brand new single ‘There Is A Darkness’ as the band swing for the fences with big production and bigger choruses.

A.S. Fanning – You Should Go Mad

A unique and instantly engrossing track, A.S. Fanning’s ‘You Should Go Mad’ builds from a sparse opening to sonically contorting crescendo.

Callistan – Fire (Remix)

Callistan remixes 0Stella’s ‘Fire’ and creates a lush electronic backdrop that blends with the vocal in a way that expands the expression.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify.