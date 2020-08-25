Bon Iver confirms new 3Arena date in Dublin next year

Bon Iver has just announced a headline live show at the 3Arena in Dublin for later next year.

Taking place on Friday, October 29th 2021, Bon Iver will return to Dublin as part of his rescheduled European tour. All tickets bought for the original Dublin date remain valid for the new date.

The news comes hot on the heels of Bon Iver’s latest single ‘AUATC’ which featured vocals from Elsa Jensen, Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen, and Jenn Wasner.

The forthcoming show will be Bon Iver’s first headline Dublin gig in nine years. Support on the night comes from Aaron Dessner’s Big 37d03d Machine.

Tickets for Bon Iver’s Dublin show at the 3Arena on October 29th cost €49.50 standing or €54.50 seated are on sale from Ticketmaster and www.selectivememory.ie.