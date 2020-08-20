News

James Vincent McMorrow drops new single ‘I Should Go’ & announces Irish tour dates for 2021

Stephen White
James Vincent McMorrow has just announced a string of Irish tour dates in Galway, Limerick, Belfast and Dublin next year.

Following the release of James Vincent McMorrow’s lush sounding new single ‘I Should Go’, the latest track to be taken from the artist’s forthcoming fifth studio record, McMorrow has announced a headline European tour including shows at Leisureland in Galway, the Big Top in Limerick, the Telegraph Building in Belfast and two nights at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin. See full list of tour dates below.

JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW UK/EU Tour Dates

16th March – Leisureland, Galway (Ireland)
18th March – The Big Top, Limerick (Ireland)
19th March – The Telegraph Building, Belfast (Ireland)
20th March – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow (UK)
22nd March – O2 Ritz, Manchester (UK)
23rd March – O2 Academy Brixton, London (UK)
25th March – Stollwerck, Cologne (Germany)
26th March – Le Trianon, Paris (France)
27th March – Het Depot vzw, Leuven (Belgium)
29th March – Batschkapp, Frankfurt (Germany)
31st March – Grünspan, Hamburg (Germany) 
1st April – Metropol, Hamburg (Germany) 
2nd April – Vega, Copenhagen (Denmark)
5th April – Den Atelier, Luxembourg City (Luxembourg)
6th April – Paradiso, Amsterdam (Netherlands)
8th April – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol (UK)
9th April – The O2 Institute, Birmingham (UK)
17th April – Olympia Theatre, Dublin (Ireland)
18th April – Olympia Theatre, Dublin (Ireland)

