Sinead O'Brien returns with the entangled lyricism of 'Strangers In Danger' and 2021 Tour dates

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Irish post-punk poet Sinead O’Brien has returned with the reverberant and entangled lyricism of ‘Strangers In Danger’.

From its atmospheric sonic setting punctuated by spiky sparks of dynamism to the building tension and entangling nature of the lyrics, Sinead O’Brien’s latest offering ‘Strangers In Danger’ finds the poet twisting and contorting her music with a performance and production that once again highlights her as one of the most exciting and individualistic new artists out there.

‘Strangers In Danger’ is taken from Sinead O’Brien’s forthcoming Drowning In Blessings E.P, due out on September 16th via Chess Club Records. O’Brien has also announced live dates for 2020-21, including a headline show in Whelan’s, Dublin on March 20th.

Sinead O’Brien 2020/21 Tour Dates:
29 Nov | Stag and Dagger Festival, Glasgow
6 Feb | Wide Eyed Festival, Leicester
16 Mar| Heaven, London w/ Warmduscher
17 Mar | Rough Trade, Bristol 
18 Mar | Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham 
19 Mar | Shipping Forecast, Liverpool 
20 Mar | Whelan’s (upstairs), Dublin 
23 Mar | YES (Basement), Manchester 
24 Mar | Brudenell (Community Room), Leeds 
25 Mar | Chats Palace, London
3 Jul | VIDA Festival, Vilanova i la Geltrú, Barcelona
3-5 Sep |  Moseley Folk Festival, Birmingham

‘Strangers In Danger’ by Sinead O’Brien is out now. Photo credit: Siobhan Bailey Turner.

