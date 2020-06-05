September Girls have returned with new music to raise funds for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and MASI

September Girls have returned to raise funds for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and MASI.

September Girls have returned with an unreleased cover of the Monks ‘Shut Up’ via bandcamp today, with 100% of sales going to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and MASI.

Recorded in 2015 during the group’s sophmore album Age of Indignation sessions, orginally written by garage-rock group the Monks in 1966, ‘Shut Up’ finds September Girls delivering a thunderous track that jolts with a bang and clatter of drums, sharp-edged guitars and vocals born from fustration and anger.

Speaking about today’s release, September Girls have given the following statement, “Angered and frustrated by the violence and inequality perpetrated against black people, usually at the hands of those in power and those who are white, we felt somewhat powerless in our ability to fight for justice. What we can do is help donate to the organisations that fight for equality and freedom.

We are offering this song as a “name your price” download and will donate 100% of the proceeds of this single to two important organizations; The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and MASI, an Irish organisation campaigning for an end to Direct Provision.”

For more information on the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund please visit www.naacpldf.org and for more informtion on MASI please visit masi.ie.