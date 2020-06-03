Minding Creative Minds launches free 24/7 wellbeing support programme for the Irish Music Sector

Minding Creative Minds has launched this week with phase one of its initiative to provide mental health & wellbeing support service to the Irish music sector.

From June 2nd, approximately 20,000 people in the music sector (musicians, songwriters, artist managers & event production crew) in Ireland (Including Northern Ireland) will be instantly eligible to access these services via Minding Creative Minds;

24/7 Dedicated Phone Line (Phone 1800 814 244) (Calling from NI – 0800 0903677)

Counselling Service (Short term intervention / Up to 6 Sessions)

Telephone Counselling

Secure Video Counselling

Extensive Web Portal & App enabling live chat function with a counsellor

In addition to the mental health support system offered, Minding Creative Minds wishes to look at the whole individual resulting in the programme also offering access to a number of additional services structured to help users with various issues they may face such as:

Advice on practical, day-to-day issues that cause anxiety and stress

Legal Assistance for a range of issues

Financial Assistance & Consumer Advice

Career Guidance & Life Coaching

Mediation for conflict resolution

Originally intended to launch later this year, Minding Creative Minds is the brainchild of David Reid who is the Co-founder & organiser of the RTE Choice Music Prize and has been a board member and project manager with First Fortnight a charity which challenges mental health prejudice through arts and cultural action since 2010. David also holds an MA in Psyschotherapy.

Speaking of the launch, David said, ”We are delighted to launch this critical support programme that will give musicians, songwriters, artist managers & event production crew the opportunity to mind their mental wellbeing and be able to contact qualified counsellors and experts in different fields such as financial planning, legal and career matters enabling expert advice and helping to manage personal issues they might be facing. Working in collaboration with our partner organisations we can now provide a credible support structure for this sector. We look forward to extending this programme within the Irish music Industry and to enable this service to be available to the entire Irish Creative Community in due course”

Partners in Minding Creative Minds include:

First Fortnight (Lead Partner)

(Lead Partner) IMRO (Irish Music Rights Organisation)

(Irish Music Rights Organisation) IRMA (Irish Recorded Music Association)

(Irish Recorded Music Association) RAAP (Recorded Artists, Actors & Performers)

(Recorded Artists, Actors & Performers) Universal Music Ireland

The BAI (Broadcasting Authority of Ireland)

(Broadcasting Authority of Ireland) The RTE Choice Music Prize

For more infomation on Minding Creative Minds please visit mindingcreativeminds.ie.