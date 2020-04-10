TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music From Fia Moon, Senu, Rosie Carney, Megan Nic Ruairí, Junk Drawer, 1000 Beasts feat. Alex Tierney, Toby Kaar, Patricia Lalor & Andi

The Last Mixed Tape picks out its favorite tracks from the past week in Irish music.

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by Fia Moon, Senu, Megan Nic Ruairí, Junk Drawer, 1000 Beasts feat. Alex Tierney, Toby Kaar, Rosie Carney, Patricia Lalor and Andi.

Megan Nic Ruairí – Can’t Trust The Moon

A dreamlike indie-folk sound washes over ‘Can’t Trust The Moon’, working as a deftly crafted, deeply atmospheric and enchanting introduction to the music and intricate songwriting of Megan Nic Ruairí.

Junk Drawer – What I’ve Learned / What I’m Learning

A brooding, scratching, fuzzing offering from Junk Drawer, the heavy-handed sound of ‘What I’ve Learned / What I’m Learning’ is a lasting one.

Fia Moon – better days

Awash with lush alt-pop production, a forward-moving beat and beautifully crafted and emotionally driven vocals, Fia Moon’s new single ‘better days’ excdes the ambition behind with a sound that has layers.

Toby Kaar – Fierce Fancy

A pulsing buzz of a track, Toby Kaar’s ‘Fierce Fancy’ is an intricate yet vivid piece that locks a myriad of sounds together into one vibrant music.

Rosie Carney – i spoke to god

Taken from Rosie Carney’s i dreamed i was the night E.P, ‘i spoke to god’ is a simple beautiful offering from the songwriter drenched in reverberant dreamlike sound, deep intricate beat and Carney’s soaring vocal that enchants with each weave melody and word.

Senu – Jetlag 7 (Matthew)

A wonderfully constructed offering from Senu, ‘Jetlag 7 (Matthew)’ moves with a plethora of pops and clicks that meld into one big tapestry of widescreen sound.

1000 Beasts (feat. Alex Tierney) – 5 Points

Atmospheric-pop at its most textural, 1000 Beasts and Alex Tierney team up on the sonically rich and far-reaching new single ‘5 Points’.

Andi – Hermit

A deep dark journey into sharp-edged guitars, a pounding drum beat and an enthralling central vocal, the brooding art-rock of Andi’s ‘Hermit’ makes a statement.

Patricia Lalor – Sleep Talk

Immersive, hazy dream-pop ‘Sleep Talk’ is a captivating offer from Patricia Lalor that creates a lush mood-driven atmosphere that lasts long after listening.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify.