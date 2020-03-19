Listen News

Premiere | Check out the sprawling ambience of MeasTú 'Saol'

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Leave a Comment on Premiere | Check out the sprawling ambience of MeasTú 'Saol'
The Last Mixed Tape premiere the debut track from MeasTú, 'Saol'

Check out the Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive premiere of ‘Saol’, the debut single of MeasTú.

Occupied by a sprawling ambience and punctauted with long held piano lines, the cinematic scope of MeasTú’s first offering ‘Saol’ builds as the flow of texture that underlines the music becomes awash with atmosphere.

A compelling and subtle debut, MeasTú carves out a sound that is expressionistic, layered and deeply moving as the near nine minute epic runtime of the song that ebbs and flows in a way that it pulls you further in with each listen.

Saol‘ by MeasTú is out now via Audio Department Records.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: