Premiere | Check out the sprawling ambience of MeasTú 'Saol'

The Last Mixed Tape premiere the debut track from MeasTú, 'Saol'

Check out the Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive premiere of ‘Saol’, the debut single of MeasTú.

Occupied by a sprawling ambience and punctauted with long held piano lines, the cinematic scope of MeasTú’s first offering ‘Saol’ builds as the flow of texture that underlines the music becomes awash with atmosphere.

A compelling and subtle debut, MeasTú carves out a sound that is expressionistic, layered and deeply moving as the near nine minute epic runtime of the song that ebbs and flows in a way that it pulls you further in with each listen.

‘Saol‘ by MeasTú is out now via Audio Department Records.