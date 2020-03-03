Teenage Fanclub announce Dublin show at the Academy as part of 2020 tour

Teenage Fanclub announce new album Endless Arcade and Dublin show at the Academy.

Indie legends Teenage Fanclub will come to Dublin later this year to play the Academy.

Taking place on Friday, November 20th, Teenage Fanclub will come to Ireland as part of a UK, Irish & European tour as their support their brand new studio album Endless Arcade which is due out this October and is a follow up to 2016’s Here. See the full list of live dates below.

Tickets to see Teenage Fanclub live at the Academy in Dublin on November 20th are priced at €32.65 and will go on sale this Friday, March 6th via ticketmaster.ie.

Teenage Fanclub 2020 Tour Dates

Nov 02: Aberdeen, Music Hall

Nov 03: Inverness, Ironworks

Nov 04: Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Nov 05: Glasgow, Barrowland

Nov 07: Leeds, Beckett’s

Nov 08: Manchester, Academy 2

Nov 09: Sheffield, Leadmill

Nov 11: Birmingham, Institute

Nov 12: Nottingham, Rock City

Nov 13: Bristol, Anson Rooms

Nov 14: Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Nov 16: Brighton, Chalk

Nov 17: London, Forum

Nov 19: Belfast, Empire Music Hall

Nov 20: Dublin, Academy

Nov 23: Nantes, Stereolux

Nov 24: Lyon, Epicerie Moderne

Nov 25: Rouen, Le 106

Nov 26: Paris, La Gaite Lyrique

Nov 29: Utrecht, De Helling

Nov 30: Dusseldorf, Zakk

Dec 01: Munich, Strom

Dec 03: Berlin, Columbiatheater

Dec 04: Hamburg, Knust

Dec 05: Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

Dec 07: Oslo, Vulkan

Dec 08: Gothenburg, Pustervik

Photo credit: Donald Milne.