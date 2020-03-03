Teenage Fanclub announce Dublin show at the Academy as part of 2020 tour

Indie legends Teenage Fanclub will come to Dublin later this year to play the Academy.
Taking place on Friday, November 20th, Teenage Fanclub will come to Ireland as part of a UK, Irish & European tour as their support their brand new studio album Endless Arcade which is due out this October and is a follow up to 2016’s Here. See the full list of live dates below.
Tickets to see Teenage Fanclub live at the Academy in Dublin on November 20th are priced at €32.65 and will go on sale this Friday, March 6th via ticketmaster.ie.
Teenage Fanclub 2020 Tour Dates
Nov 02: Aberdeen, Music Hall
Nov 03: Inverness, Ironworks
Nov 04: Edinburgh, Usher Hall
Nov 05: Glasgow, Barrowland
Nov 07: Leeds, Beckett’s
Nov 08: Manchester, Academy 2
Nov 09: Sheffield, Leadmill
Nov 11: Birmingham, Institute
Nov 12: Nottingham, Rock City
Nov 13: Bristol, Anson Rooms
Nov 14: Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
Nov 16: Brighton, Chalk
Nov 17: London, Forum
Nov 19: Belfast, Empire Music Hall
Nov 20: Dublin, Academy
Nov 23: Nantes, Stereolux
Nov 24: Lyon, Epicerie Moderne
Nov 25: Rouen, Le 106
Nov 26: Paris, La Gaite Lyrique
Nov 29: Utrecht, De Helling
Nov 30: Dusseldorf, Zakk
Dec 01: Munich, Strom
Dec 03: Berlin, Columbiatheater
Dec 04: Hamburg, Knust
Dec 05: Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
Dec 07: Oslo, Vulkan
Dec 08: Gothenburg, Pustervik
Photo credit: Donald Milne.