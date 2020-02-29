TLMT's Monthly Mixed-Tape Featuring April, Siights, Elkin, Dark Tropics, Thumper, New Pagans & more

The Last Mixed Tape runs down its favorite new Irish music from this February.

Siights – Better Now

Siight’s highly-stylized offering ‘Better Now’ finds the duo moving their sound into sonic statement making pop that has a depth and sheen to it.

Joey Gavin – Spellchecker

Joey Gavin returns with the deftly set sound of ‘Spellchecker’ a lingering indie track that draws you closer in via Gavin’s hushed vocal and guitar weaving.

Ghostking Is Dead – Separation

The dramatic, compelling and multi texture warped sound of Ghostking Is Dead’s ‘Separation’ is yet another sign of the artist singular sound growing outwards.

Modernlove. – Hard To Tell You.

Jumping out of the speaking with vivid precision the driving pop of ‘Hard To Tell You’ has an enthralling energy to it that is simply infectious to listen to.

Roe – Look Who’s On TV

‘Look Who’s On TV’ marks the return of Roe with a heartfelt track that surrounds Roe’s deeply personal songwriting in a production that twists and turns with hooks and jumps.

Selk – Moments

The intimate to widescreen shift of Selk’s latest offering ‘Moments’, featuring orchestration from Javier Navarrete, has an emotionally wrought weight to it that pulls you in via an enchanting central performance from Selk.

Robert John Ardiff – Evie

The sharp cornered dynamics of ‘Evie’ finds Robert John Ardiff move his sound into sonically heftier territory as the track ebbs and flows with a forward motion indie energy that opens and closes with great effect.

JyellowL X Mac Irv – No Rivals

The quick snap stuttered beat of ‘No Rivals’ finds JyellowL and Mac Irv delivering a hip-hop sound against a strong unrelenting backbone.

New Pagans – Admire

Set against textural isolation and dynamic peaks, New Pagan’s ‘Admire’ builds in intensity as the band wrap their impactful sound around a vocal that’s entrancing to listen to.

Sprints – Kissing Practice

There’s no holding back with Sprint’s latest offering ‘Kissing Practice’ runs at a relentless pace that finds the group honing their garage-rock sound with precision.

Bullet Girl – Whacked

Bullet Girl return with the brooding punk edge of ‘Whacked’, a song that pushes everything to the fore with a music that demands to be heard.

The Plainest Truth – Waiting For You

Atmospherically deep and patient, ‘Waiting For You’ introduces us to The Plainest Truth with a sound that has layers and feeling of raw emotion behind it.

1000 Beasts – Is This Love?

A lush intricate production lies at the heart of 1000 Beasts’ new single ‘Is This Love?’ that create a sonically captivating beat filled with abstract hooks.

Hilary Woods – Orange Tree

‘Orange Tree’ is the type of track that lives on the periphery moving with a sense of enchanting otherness that captivates as Hilary Woods vocal draws us into the unknown.

Vernon Jane – Otherside

Our second glimpse into Vernon Jane’s upcoming debut record The Ritual Of Love Making plays with the serene and the dynamic as the tracks lulls us with a tense but gentle opening before finally turning with a sudden tidal shift.

Autre Monde – Brain Upon Your Pillow

Autre Monde’s fuzzy funk offering ‘Brain Upon Your Pillow’ finds the band delivering a highly-stlylised but grit filled sound that pulses with an ominous yet still hook-laden beat.

Sick Love – Bad Girl

‘Bad Girl’ finds Sick Love sharpening their propellant raw rock music with a single that has unrelenting energy and upfront attitude to it that makes it impossible to ignore.

The City And Us – Just For You

Big ambitious pop music that swings for the fences, the City and Us deliver an all encompassing music with ‘Just For You’ that hits the mark and begs to be put on repeat.

Christian Cohle – Breathe

Set to a tightly interwoven beat, Christian Cohle’s ‘Breathe’ uses space and dynamism to create an emotionally wrought track with a truly compelling sound.

April – The Impossible Task Of Feeling Complete

The debut offering from April, ‘The Impossible Task Of Feeling Complete’ has a depth of field, sonic serenity and emotional rawness to it that introduces April as an artist with music that is truly her own.

Perlee – Charlie’s Song

A gently set song, Perlee’s new single ‘Charlie’s Song’ drifts with a texturally wide-open indie-folk sound that moves with subtly punctuated by lush harmonies.

Elkae – Cause I Was Busy Working

Elkae’s ‘Cause I Was Busy Working’ has a ambitious alt-pop sound that runs from held-back passages to large-scale choruses that swing for the fences.

Elkin – Win Win

Elkin return with the rhythmically rich sound of ‘Win Win’, a track that finds the duo wrapping their vivid harmonies around a beat that ebbs and flows with a statement making dynamism that captures the imagination.

Marlene Enright – Rafter

Taken from Marlene Enright’s new E.P. Petrichor, ‘Rafter’ is musical journey is three minutes, moving from stark vocally led moments to slow-motion alt-folk passages and back again.

JC Stewart – Lying That You Love Me

Big ambitious alt-pop, JC Stewart’s ‘Lying That You Love Me’ makes use of its highly-stylised production to create emotionally cathartic music.

Ais – Hurts Sometimes

Ais’ debut single ‘Hurts Sometimes’ takes the R&B genre and wraps a biting alt-pop production around it that sonically augments and contorts with each passing moment.

Thumper – Ad Nauseam

Thumper return with the straight out the gate immediacy of ‘Ad Nauseam’, a track that hones the group’s noise-rock backbone with a hefty production that directs the intensity right out of the speakers.

Dark Tropics – Badlands

The dreamlike milieu of Dark Tropics atmospherically deep ‘Badlands’ introduces to an act with a strikingly cinematic and evocative music.

Emma Langford – Sowing Acorns

Emma Langford’s ‘Sowing Acorns’ finds the songwriter creating a dynamically vivid sound that moves from moments of repose to large-scale choruses via intricate lyricism.

Vernon Jane – Over

Vernon Jane give an ominous glimpse into their debut record The Ritual Of Love Making with the fuzzing pulse of ‘Over’, a song that plays with an impactful push and pull backbone.

Reevah – Weight of the World

‘Weight Of The World’ is a harmonically rich offering from Reevah that flows with powerful musicality and enchants with a central vocal that commands your attention.

Fields – Death and The Early House

Taken from FIELD’S forthcoming album The Silence Of Staying In, ‘Death and the Early House’ is set to a lush serene indie-folk sound that pops with rhythm and flows with harmony as the band weave a large-scale production around their deft songwriting.

