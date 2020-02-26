Saltwater 2020 adds new acts and announce daily breakdown

Saltwater 2020 has added more acts to its festival line-up.

A plethora of new acts has been added to the Saltwater 2020 line-up today as well as the announcement of the festival’s daily breakdown.

Running from May 29th to 31st at Westport House in County Mayo, Saltwater 2020 will sets from Dermot Kennedy, Hudson Taylor, Lyra, Jerry Fish, Somebody’s Child, Bitch Falcon, Fish Go Deep, Ultan Conlon, ZASKA, Classic Yellow, The Clockworks, Danny Mac, the Coronas, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Maverick Sabre, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Norman Jay MBE, Little Hours, The Pale, Thanks Brother, New Valley Wolves, LUZ, Coda, Aran McMahon, Sundown, Graham Sweeney, Johnny Marr, The Stranglers, Wallis Bird, The Scratch, Crazy P Sound System, Join Me In The Pines, Sam Duckworth, Wild Front, Joanne Keegan, The Wha, Paddy Dennehy, Uppbeat and Between Roads. See the full festival line-up as well as the day-to-day breakdown below.

Tickets to Saltwater 2020 festival in Westport House, County Mayo are on sale now. from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and on www.ticketmaster.ie. Limited Early Bird Tickets are priced from €144 or 3 days with camping options also available. There are also limited single day tickets available from €64. Check out www.saltwater.ie for more details.