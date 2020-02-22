News Playlists

TLMT's The Week Featuring April, Christian Cohle, Perlee, Elkin, Elkae, Marlene Enright, JC Stewart & Ais

Stephen White
By Stephen White
The Last Mixed Tape picks out its favorite tracks from the past week in Irish music.

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by April, Christian Cohle, Perlee, Elkin, Elkae, Marlene Enright, JC Stewart & Ais.

Christian Cohle – Breathe
Set to a tightly interwoven beat, Christian Cohle’s ‘Breathe’ uses space and dynamism to create an emotionally wrought track with a truly compelling sound.

April – The Impossible Task Of Feeling Complete
The debut offering from April, ‘The Impossible Task Of Feeling Complete’ has a depth of field, sonic serenity and emotional rawness to it that introduces April as an artist with music that is truly her own.

Perlee – Charlie’s Song
A gently set song, Perlee’s new single ‘Charlie’s Song’ drifts with a texturally wide-open indie-folk sound that moves with subtly punctuated by lush harmonies.

Elkae – Cause I Was Busy Working
Elkae’s ‘Cause I Was Busy Working’ has a ambitious alt-pop sound that runs from held-back passages to large-scale choruses that swing for the fences.

Elkin – Win Win
Elkin return with the rhythmically rich sound of ‘Win Win’, a track that finds the duo wrapping their vivid harmonies around a beat that ebbs and flows with a statement making dynamism that captures the imagination.

Marlene Enright – Rafter
Taken from Marlene Enright’s new E.P. Petrichor, ‘Rafter’ is musical journey is three minutes, moving from stark vocally led moments to slow-motion alt-folk passages and back again.

JC Stewart – Lying That You Love Me
Big ambitious alt-pop, JC Stewart’s ‘Lying That You Love Me’ makes use of its highly-stylised production to create emotionally cathartic music.

Ais – Hurts Sometimes
Ais’ debut single ‘Hurts Sometimes’ takes the R&B genre and wraps a biting alt-pop production around it that sonically augments and contorts with each passing moment.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify.

