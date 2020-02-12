Q&A | Shookrah talk to TLMT ahead of Other Voices Ballina 2020

Shookrah recently took the time to talk to TLMT about what they're listening to, what inspires their music and their thoughts on the event itself.

Shookrah will play Other Voices Ballina 2020 at the end of the month. The band recently took the time to talk to TLMT about what they’re listening to, what inspires their music and their thoughts on the event itself.

What’s the last song you listened to on Spotify?

Emmet – ‘Decafío’ by Arca – she’s a Venezuelan producer who makes really weird, interesting stuff.



Senita – C-Side, Khruanghbin and Leon Bridges. Bitta sultry-loungey, summery psyche- rock soul.



Dunlea – Someday My Prince Will Come – Miles Davis. An absolute fat banger of a tune and performance.

What’s the last record you bought?

Dirty Computer- Janelle Monae

Dunlea – TenPastSeven – Shut Up Your Face. It’s on a compact disc because I lost my last one, is that ok?

What is influencing your music right now?

Dunlea – Tyler, the Creator.

Senita – Little Simz, Jorja Smith, Burna Boy- generally the surge of Afrobeat into the main stream is giving me life.

What’s the last song you’ve written/worked on?

Senita – I’m currently doing some collaborative work with a couple of really exciting Irish based artists, which has pushed the boundaries of how I normally perform or write and that’s been exciting. Expect fire tunes with the likes of Denise Chaila before the year’s out.



Dunlea – I released an E.P. recently and it got aired on RTE the next day to my surprise. That was nice.

What do you think makes Other Voices events such a special gig for artists to play?

Dunlea – The combination of Irish popular music with the infrastructure of old Catholic Ireland.

Senita – Yeah, also the opportunity for you to engage with a music and local community intimately and transform the location and moment into something memorable and mystical. That’s a pretty cool bond to share that surpasses typical festival experiences I’ve had.

With 2020 just beginning. What have you got planned for the year ahead?

Senita – We’re about to announce a slew of UK and European dates, as well as our eventual Irish tour in May. We can’t wait to see you guys on the road.

Other Voices Ballina 2020 will take place on Friday, February 28th and Saturday, February 29th. The FREE Music Trail will take place in venues across Ballina including The Loft, T Breathnach’s, An Sean Sibin, An Bolg Bui, Harrisons, Paddy Macs, Bar Square, An Tarbh 47, The Cot and Cobble, Vincy’s Bar, and Shambles.

*** Registration for the Festival is now open at Eventbrite ***

Photo credit: Bríd O’Donovan.