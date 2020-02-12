Other Voices Ballina 2020 adds 18 new acts to the Music Trail

Other Voices Ballina 2020 adds to its Music Trail line-up today.

Several new acts have been added to the Other Voices 2020 Music Trail line-up today including Maija Sofia, God Knows, Farah Elle & more.

The latest artists added to this year’s Other Voices Ballina 2020 Music Trail line-up are: Alex Gough, Maija Sofia, God Knows, Citrus Fresh, Hazey Haze, Kynsy, Farah Elle, Rushes, Sick Love, Autre Monde, Amy Montgomery, Percolator, Uly, Lōwli, John Francis Flynn, DANI, and Graham Sweeney. See full list of Music Trail artists below.

Artists confirmed to play St. Michael’s Church are David Gray, Jyellowl, Soda Blonde, JC Stewart, The Howl & The Hum, Elbow, Skinny Living, Denise Chaila and Jesca Hoop.

Performances from the Church will be live streamed in venues throughout Ballina include The Loft, T Breathnach’s, An Sean Sibin, An Bolg Bui, Harrisons, Paddy Macs, Bar Square, An Tarbh 47, The Cot and Cobble, Vincy’s Bar, and Shambles.

Other Voices Ballina 2020 will take place on Friday, February 28th and Saturday, February 29th. The FREE Music Trail will take place in venues across Ballina including The Loft, T Breathnach’s, An Sean Sibin, An Bolg Bui, Harrisons, Paddy Macs, Bar Square, An Tarbh 47, The Cot and Cobble, Vincy’s Bar, and Shambles.

*** Registration for the Festival is now open at Eventbrite ***