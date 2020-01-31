James Blake announces Dublin gig at Iveagh Gardens

James Blake has just announced a headline show at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin.

Taking place at the intimate outdoor Dublin venue on Thursday, July 16th James Blake will return to Ireland as he tours his most recent album Assume Form which came out to critical acclaim last year.

Blake’s fourth studio album, Assume Form features the tracks ‘Barefoot In The Park’, ‘Mile High’ and ‘Don’t Miss It’.

Tickets to see James Blake live at the Iveagh Gardens on July 16th will go on sale this Thursday 6th February at 9am from Ticketmaster.