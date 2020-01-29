Choice Music Prize 2019 Song Of The Year nominees have been announced

The shortlist of nominees for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Song Of The Year 2019 have been announced today.
Voting is open now via 2fm.rte.ie/rte-choice-music and the nominees for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Song Of The Year 2019 are:
Dermot Kennedy – Outnumbered
Hozier – Almost (Sweet Music)
Lankum – Wild Rover
LYRA – Falling
Mango X Mathman featuring Lisa Hannigan -Deep Blue
Roisin Murphy – Incapable
Picture This – One Night
Soulé feat. C Can – Love Tonight
Westlife – Hello My Love
Wild Youth – Making me Dance
The Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 and Song of the Year 2019 will be announced at an award ceremony in Vicar Street on March 5th and will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM in a special four hour extended programme from 7-11pm.
RTÉ CHOICE MUSIC PRIZE ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2019 NOMINEES
Daithí – L.O.S.S
Mick Flannery – Mick Flannery
Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel
Girl Band – The Talkies
Jafaris – Stride
Junior Brother – Pull The Right Rope
Lankum – The Live Long Day
Soak – Grim Town
Maija Sofia – Bath Time
Sorcha Richardson – First Prize Bravery
Past winners of the Choice Music Prize Album of the Year include; O Emperor, Soak, Rusangano Family, the Gloaming, Villagers, Jape, Julie Feeney & more. For more information visit choicemusicprize.ie.
Tickets to the Choice Music Prize show on Thursday, March 5th in Vicar Street are priced at €28 and are on sale now via ticketmaster.ie.