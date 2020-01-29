Choice Music Prize 2019 Song Of The Year nominees have been announced

The shortlist of nominees for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Song Of The Year 2019 have been announced today.

Voting is open now via 2fm.rte.ie/rte-choice-music and the nominees for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Song Of The Year 2019 are:

Dermot Kennedy – Outnumbered

Hozier – Almost (Sweet Music)

Lankum – Wild Rover

LYRA – Falling

Mango X Mathman featuring Lisa Hannigan -Deep Blue

Roisin Murphy – Incapable

Picture This – One Night

Soulé feat. C Can – Love Tonight

Westlife – Hello My Love

Wild Youth – Making me Dance

The Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 and Song of the Year 2019 will be announced at an award ceremony in Vicar Street on March 5th and will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM in a special four hour extended programme from 7-11pm.

RTÉ CHOICE MUSIC PRIZE ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2019 NOMINEES

Daithí – L.O.S.S

Mick Flannery – Mick Flannery

Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel

Girl Band – The Talkies

Jafaris – Stride

Junior Brother – Pull The Right Rope

Lankum – The Live Long Day

Soak – Grim Town

Maija Sofia – Bath Time

Sorcha Richardson – First Prize Bravery

Past winners of the Choice Music Prize Album of the Year include; O Emperor, Soak, Rusangano Family, the Gloaming, Villagers, Jape, Julie Feeney & more. For more information visit choicemusicprize.ie.

Tickets to the Choice Music Prize show on Thursday, March 5th in Vicar Street are priced at €28 and are on sale now via ticketmaster.ie.