Inhaler announce Irish tour including two shows at the Academy

Inhaler will embark on an Irish tour this summer which will include a two night run at the Academy.

The hotly tipped indie band will begin their summer tour with a pair of shows on May 14th and 15th at the Academy in Dublin before going on to play the Limelight in Belfast on May 16th, Cyprus Avenue in Cork on May 18th and will finally close out the tour in Dolan’s, Limerick on May 19th.

The news comes off the back of Inhaler’s latest single release, ‘We Have To Move On’ (check out the video below) which came out on Tuesday.

Tickets to see Inhaler live at the Academy in Dublin on May 14th and 15th are priced at €20.00 Inc. booking fee on sale Friday January 24th at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie.