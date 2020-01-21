Real Estate announce Dublin show at Vicar Street

American indie band Real Estate have announced a headline show in Dublin later this year.

Taking place in Vicar Street on Saturday, June 13th Real Estate will come to Ireland as the New Jersey act tour thier fifth studio album The Main Thing which is due out on February 28th and features the brand new single ‘Paper Cup’ feat. Sylvan Esso.

Tickets to see Real Estate live in Vicar Street, Dublin on June 13th are priced at €24.50 on sale Friday, 24th January at 10am via ticketmaster.ie.

Real Estate 2020 Tour Dates

US Tour Dates

9th April – El Club – Detroit, MI

10th April – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

11th April – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

13th April – Slowdown – Omaha, NE

14th April – The Truman – Kansas City, MO

15th April – The Ready Room – St. Louis, MO

16th April – The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN

17th April – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville – Nashville, TN

18th April – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

20th April – Cat’s Cradle – Chapel Hill, NC

21st April – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

22nd April – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

23rd April – Royale – Boston, MA

7th May – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

8th May – The Fonda Theater – Los Angeles, CA

9th May Belly Up Tavern – San Diego, CA

10th May – The Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

12th May – The Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

13th May – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX

14th May – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

18th May – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO

19th May – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

21st May – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

22nd May – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

—

11th June – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds Tickets

13th June – Vicar Street, Dublin Tickets

14th June – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow Tickets

16th June – Orangerie at Botanique, Brussels Tickets

17th June – Luxor, Koln Tickets

18th June – Trabendo, Paris Tickets

20th June – Roundhouse, London Tickets

21st June – Tivolivredenburg Pandora Hall, Utrecht Tickets

22nd June – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin Tickets

24th June – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen Tickets

UK and European tickets on sale 24th Jan 10am