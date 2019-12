This Holiday Season | December 20th – January 1st Gig Guide Dermot Kennedy, Pillows Queens, Just Mustard, Wyvern Lingo & more

The Last Mixed Tape’s seasonal gig guide featuring Dermot Kennedy, Pillows Queens, Just Mustard, Wyvern Lingo & more.

Otherkin – The Button Factory

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 8 pm

Damien Dempsey – Vicar Street

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 7.30 pm

The Brothers Movement – The Workman’s Club

Support: Birds Of Olympus / Galants

Tickets: €10.85

Doors: 8 pm

Just Mustard – The Button Factory

Support: Robocobra Quartet

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 7.30 pm

Makings – Whelan’s

Support: Embrace The Crisis / Stuck On Repeat

Tickets: €10

Doors: 8 pm

The Claque – The Sound House

Support: Angular Hank

Tickets: €11.80

Doors: 7.30 pm

Damien Dempsey – Vicar Street

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 7.30 pm

Van Panther / Nerves / Scattered Ashes – Whelan’s

Tickets: €5

Doors: 8 pm

Dermot Kennedy – 3Arena

Support: Lilla Vargen

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 6.30 pm

Damien Dempsey – Vicar Street

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 7.30 pm

Delorentos – Whelan’s

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 8 pm

Dermot Kennedy – 3Arena

Support: Lilla Vargen

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 6.30 pm

The Coronas – Vicar Street

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 7 pm

Goldenplec’s Block Party Jam – Sugar Club

Line-up: Jess Kav / Gemma Dunleavy / April / Nealo / Alex Gough / Nile St. James

Tickets: €15

Doors: 8 pm

Brave Giant – The Workman’s Club

Tickets: €10

Doors: 8 pm

Orwells ’84 – Whelan’s

Tickets: €8

Doors: 8 pm

Turn – Whelan’s

Tickets: €20

Doors: 8pm

Pillow Queens – The Workman’s Club

Support: Angular Hank

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 9 pm

NYF Dublin Countdown Concert – Custom House Quay

Line-up: Walking On Cars / Ash / Aimee / Lisa McHugh

Tickets: €36.90

The Sugar Club NYE Ball

Line-up: Kelly-Anne Byrne / Sim Simma / Ben Bix / Bantum (Live) & more

Tickets: €20

Doors: 9 pm

Mother New Years Eve ft. Elm – Lost Lane

Tickets: €11.37

Doors: 11 pm

And So I Watch You From Afar – Whelan’s

Tickets: €28

Doors: 8 pm

Kíla / Wyvern Lingo / Brian Deady / Luz – Meeting House Square

Tickets: FREE

Doors: 3 pm