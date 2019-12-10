Q&A | Algiers talks to TLMT about their new album There Is No Year, inspirations & what they're listening to

American indie-rock band Algiers will come to Dublin next year, playing Whelan’s on February 8th. The group recently took the time to talk the Last Mixed Tape about their forthcoming third studio album There Is No Time, inspirations and what they’re listening to now.

What’s the last song you listened to on Spotify?

Love Theme from “The Landlord” – Al Kooper

What’s the last record you bought?

Titanic Rising – Weyes Blood

What inspired your upcoming album This Is No Year?

This is absolutely not a stupid record about touring, but the years of traveling and living in a van/cheap hotel, etc have layered over existing generational alienation and confusion a different kind of dislocation and loneliness, and we wanted to express this in a more personal way, through our stories and those of the many people we have met on our travels.

Tell us about the making/writing of the album. How did it compare to previous Algiers records?

This time around, we tried to come out of the traps with more of an idea of the record’s final/future identity. This is something that doesn’t come easily to us but that’s why we had Randall Dunn and Ben Greenberg in the studio to really hammer home the importance of sticking to a plan. This didn’t come without a certain amount of pain, but it was certainly a valuable experience nonetheless. I’d like to think we’ll be even more of a tighter ship next time we make a record, which will give us the opportunity to experiment a little more.

What new songs from the album are you looking forward to playing live the most?

‘Nothing Bloomed’ for the simple fact that Lee’s going to have to play his guitar like Sunn O))) in (I think) drop B through a Rat pedal and a bass amp. Looking forward to seeing people fall over when that happens.

With 2019 coming at an end. What has been the highlight of your year?

I managed to sneak off to Mexico City for a week and spent a day drinking gigantic Micheladas on a trajinera (a kind of gondola) in Xochimilco. I did feel a bit queasy after though. Oh, and the boatman took me to a cashpoint on a motorbike after so I could pay him and I’d never been on a motorbike before. I was delighted to not have fallen off.

Algiers play Whelan’s on February 8th. Tickets are priced at €15 via ticketmaster.ie.